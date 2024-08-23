Golfer disqualified from Women’s British Open after caddie uses distance-measuring device

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A golfer has been disqualified from the Women’s British Open because her caddie used a distance-measuring device on two holes at the Old Course. Ana Pelaez Trivino is a No. 190-ranked Spanish player in her first year on the LPGA Tour. She discovered the sanction after her second round at St. Andrews. Her caddie used the device on the 10th and 18th holes. Trivino shot 2-over 74 to follow a 72 on Thursday and was on target to make the cut. Organizers say the use of a distance-measuring device is prohibited at the championship.

