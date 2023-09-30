Golf revolves around money this year. The Ryder Cup is not immune

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The entire year seems to be all about money in golf. The Ryder Cup isn’t immune. The PGA of America’s chief executive believes everyone is sick of talking about money. Seth Waugh also points out the PGA of America gives the PGA Tour 20% of its Ryder Cup television contract. The notion of paying players in the Ryder Cup is almost as old as the Americans’ 30-year losing streak in Europe. It became a topic on Saturday because of an unsubstantiated Sky Sports report claiming Patrick Cantlay has fractured the U.S. team because he thinks players should be paid.

