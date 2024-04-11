Golf has a ratings problem, and the Masters could shine a light on why viewers are tuning out

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Golf has a ratings problem. The week-to-week grind of the PGA Tour has essentially become No Need To See TV, raising serious concerns about what it means for the future of the game. Now comes the Masters, the first major championship of the year and traditionally a ratings behemoth. If Augusta National produces its usual stellar numbers, it could be an unmistakable sign that the PGA Tour’s ongoing rift with the upstart LIV circuit is causing more and more casual viewers to tune out. PGA Tour regular Peter Malnati believes all the talk about money is a big turn-off to many fans, who don’t care about massive contracts and bigger purses.

