Goldin, Weatherspoon lead No. 20 Florida Atlantic to 95-82 OT win against Wichita State

Wichita, Kan. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin had 20 points and Brandon Weatherspoon scored 19 to lead No. 20 Florida Atlantic to a 95-82 overtime win against Wichita State. Florida Atlantic dominated the overtime period, outscoring Wichita State 21-8. The Owls shot 47.2% for the game. Xavier Bell finished with 25 points off the bench for Wichita State. Colby Rogers had 21 for his fifth straight double-figure game. The Shockers shot 50.8% from the field. Turnovers plagued Wichita State and Florida Atlantic capitalized on it with 16 points off 17 Shocker turnovers. It was the 11th time the Shockers have had 14 or more turnovers this season.

