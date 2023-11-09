Goldin scores 19 as No. 10 Florida Atlantic opens with 75-62 win over Loyola Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Vladislav Goldin had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 10 Florida Atlantic beat Loyola Chicago 75-62 in the teams’ season opener. Nick Boyd scored 13, while Johnell Davis and Brandon Weatherspoon added 12 apiece. Boyd and Weatherspoon each hit three 3-pointers and the balanced Owls showed why they have their sights on the NCAA championship coming off a surprising run to the Final Four. They went on a 17-2 run in the first half to break open a two-point game. They withstood several pushes in the second half by Loyola — no stranger to surprising Final Four runs — and opened their sixth season under coach Dusty May on a winning note. Philip Alston led the Ramblers with 15 points.

