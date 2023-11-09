Goldin scores 19 as No. 10 Florida Atlantic opens with 75-62 win over Loyola Chicago

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Florida Atlantic's Giancarlo Rosado (3) drives to the basket as Loyola's Tom Welch defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Vladislav Goldin had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 10 Florida Atlantic beat Loyola Chicago 75-62 in the teams’ season opener. Nick Boyd scored 13, while Johnell Davis and Brandon Weatherspoon added 12 apiece. Boyd and Weatherspoon each hit three 3-pointers and the balanced Owls showed why they have their sights on the NCAA championship coming off a surprising run to the Final Four. They went on a 17-2 run in the first half to break open a two-point game. They withstood several pushes in the second half by Loyola — no stranger to surprising Final Four runs — and opened their sixth season under coach Dusty May on a winning note. Philip Alston led the Ramblers with 15 points.

