Goldin, Greenlee each score 21, FAU tops Memphis 92-84 in AAC regular-season finale

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Bryan Greenlee made five 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 21 points and Florida Atlantic beat Memphis 92-84 in the regular-season finale for both clubs. Alijah Martin scored 16 and Johnell Davis added 14 for the Owls, who will be the No. 2 seed for the American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. The Owls will open tournament play with a quarterfinal game on Friday. Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 27 points for Memphis. David Jones and Jahvon Quinerly each scored 16 and Jaykwon Walton added 10 for the Tigers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.