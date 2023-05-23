Golden State’s Stephen Curry wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice award

NEW YORK (AP) — Golden State’s Stephen Curry has been selected as this season’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion. The league announced Tuesday it will donate $100,000 on Curry’s behalf to the University of San Francisco Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice. Curry’s off-court interests related to social justice are many. He’s a co-chair of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” initiative, to help drive voter registration, education and turnout. He participated in the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition’s “Freedom to Vote” social media campaign to help advocate for the passage of the Freedom to Vote Act in the U.S. Senate.

