Golden State Warriors to host 2025 NBA All-Star game at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors will host the 2025 All-Star Game at Chase Center, a showcase years in the making as the organization hoped to host major events in its sparkling new arena. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement at the 4-year-old venue in San Francisco, where the Warriors moved from across the bay in Oakland. The last All-Star Weekend held in the Bay Area was in 2000 at the team’s former venue, the Oakland Arena.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.