Golden State Warriors prepare to move on without Klay Thompson

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For as long as he can remember, Andrew Wiggins has considered Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson synonymous with the Golden State Warriors. Now, Curry’s Splash Brother is wearing a Mavericks uniform. Thompson joined Dallas in July, departing for a three-year, $50 million contract, a huge loss for the team and Bay Area fan base after the guard’s 11 seasons and four NBA titles with Golden State. The Warriors missed the playoffs last season as the No. 10 seed and are ready for a fresh start. They’re off to Hawaii for training camp.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.