Golden State Valkyries hire Las Vegas Aces assistant Natalie Nakase as their first head coach

The Golden State Valkyries have found their head coach with Natalie Nakase taking the job. Nakase, who has spent the last three years as an assistant with the Las Vegas Aces, was hired Thursday by the expansion franchise that begins play in 2025. Nakase helped the Aces to back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. Prior to her time with the Aces, Nakase spent 11 seasons in various capacities with the Los Angeles Clippers, most recently as an assistant coach and player development coach in a dual role with the NBA team and their G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers.

