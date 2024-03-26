Golden State franchise hires Kimberly Veale as VP of marketing and communications

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors hired Kimberly Veale to be senior vice president of marketing and communications for their new WNBA franchise that begins play in 2025. Veale spent seven years in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm and Chicago Sky. She has been with the Warriors for the last six years, most recently the VP of corporate communications. Veale will be in charge of the WNBA franchise’s marketing, social media, merchandise and PR, among other things.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.