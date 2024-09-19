Golden Knights weigh options after goalie Robin Lehner fails to report

Goalie Robin Lehner failed to report to the Vegas Golden Knights. That forces the club to weigh its options regarding a player who has not played in more than two years because of a hip injury. Lehner underwent hip surgery in August 2022 and was placed on long-term injured reserve. Club management has not said much about Lehner’s status since then. There was little talk of him possibly playing this season. Lehner was required to undergo a medical checkup to remain on LTIR.

