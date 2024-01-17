Golden Knights trying to overcome several key injuries in season’s second half

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The news Tuesday that Jack Eichel would be “week-to-week” after undergoing surgery for a lower-body injury was the latest of many health setbacks the Golden Knights have experienced this season. Defending champion Las Vegas remains in a strong playoff position. The Knights are in second place in the Pacific Division with 55 points. That is seven points behind Vancouver entering Tuesday’s play. Vegas hosts the New York Rangers on Thursday.

