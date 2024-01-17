Golden Knights trying to overcome several key injuries in season’s second half

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, center, is congratulated by right wing Mark Stone (61) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The news Tuesday that Jack Eichel would be “week-to-week” after undergoing surgery for a lower-body injury was the latest of many health setbacks the Golden Knights have experienced this season. Defending champion Las Vegas remains in a strong playoff position. The Knights are in second place in the Pacific Division with 55 points. That is seven points behind Vancouver entering Tuesday’s play. Vegas hosts the New York Rangers on Thursday.

