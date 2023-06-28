Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to the Penguins for their own 2024 3rd-round pick

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins for 2024 third-round pick. The teams announced the deal Wednesday, hours before the start of the NHL draft. The Stanley Cup champions reacquired their own selection they sent to Pittsburgh for forward Teddy Blueger prior to the trade deadline. Smith was one of six original Vegas players left from the team’s inaugural season that included a trip to the final. The 32-year old was the first player captain Mark Stone handed the Cup after the Golden Knights won it earlier this month.

