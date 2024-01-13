Golden Knights star Jack Eichel to miss time with undisclosed injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel will miss an undetermined amount of time after suffering an injury in Thursday’s game against the Boston Bruins. The Golden Knights, who have lost seven of 10, host the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Eichel became the first NHL player to undergo artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November 2021. He left Thursday night’s game in the second period, returned to score a goal in the third period and assisted on the game-winner in overtime. The team did not disclose what type of injury Eichel had. He leads the team with 44 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.