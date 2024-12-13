Golden Knights showing championship form on the defensive end in current winning streak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights opened a three-game road trip Thursday night with a 3-2 overtime victory at Winnipeg for the team’s fourth consecutive victory. The Jets were held to 20 shots on goal as the Golden Knights increased their lead in the Pacific Division to four points over the Los Angeles Kings. The Golden Knights are playing with a confidence in their defense that didn’t exist most of the season. It doesn’t hurt that goalie Adin Hill has found his Stanley Cup form after struggles late last season and a slow start this one.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.