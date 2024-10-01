Golden Knights should remain competitive even with key players moving on

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

The Vegas Golden Knights made the playoffs last season before losing in seven games in the first round. Some key players are gone from that club. That includes Jonathan Marchessault. He led the Golden Knights with 42 goals. They probably don’t have another such player on the roster. But Vegas does have players, such as Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and William Karlsson, who know how to put the puck in the net. The Golden Knights’ defense is deep. Goalie Adin Hill is among the best when he’s on.

