Golden Knights promote goalie Patera from AHL team with uncertainty over Hill’s injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Golden Knights recalled goalie Jiri Patera from their American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson to replace Adin Hill as Vegas embarks on a crucial four-game road trip. Hill was injured in the third period of Saturday night’s 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets and replaced by Logan Thompson. Coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game that Thompson was going to start Monday’s game at St. Louis even before the injury. But now might Cassidy might have to rely on him for more of an extended stretch.

