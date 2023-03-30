Golden Knights overcome goalie injuries to lead West

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Jonathan Quick (32) makes a glove save as teammate Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Vancouver Canucks' Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights are the only team to have five goalies record multiple victories this season. Vegas also made NHL history when it became the first team ever to win four consecutive games with four different goalies last week. The Knights entered Wednesday leading the Western Conference with 98 points. They could clinch a playoff spot Thursday at San Jose. The race is tight in the Pacific Division with Los Angeles at 96 points and Edmonton at 95.

