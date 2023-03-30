Golden Knights overcome goalie injuries to lead West

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights are the only team to have five goalies record multiple victories this season. Vegas also made NHL history when it became the first team ever to win four consecutive games with four different goalies last week. The Knights entered Wednesday leading the Western Conference with 98 points. They could clinch a playoff spot Thursday at San Jose. The race is tight in the Pacific Division with Los Angeles at 96 points and Edmonton at 95.

