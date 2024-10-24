Golden Knights make Shea Theodore their highest-paid player with a 7-year extension

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have made defenseman Shea Theodore their highest-paid player. They signed him Thursday to a seven-year contract worth a average of $7.425 million per year. Theodore’s deal is valued just above fellow blue liner Noah Hanifin’s $7.35 million. Hanifin signed an eight-year extension in April. Theodore is in his eighth season with the Golden Knights. He leads Vegas defensemen with seven points through six games and is the franchise all-time leader among defensemen with 296 points.

