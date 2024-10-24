Golden Knights make Shea Theodore their 2nd highest-paid player with a 7-year extension

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have made defenseman Shea Theodore their second highest-paid player. They signed him Thursday to a seven-year contract worth a average of $7.425 million per year. Another defenseman, 34-year-old Alex Pietrangelo, has an average salary of $8.8 million on a deal that runs through 2026-27. Theodore is in his eighth season with the Golden Knights. He leads Vegas defensemen with seven points through six games and is the franchise all-time leader among defensemen with 296 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.