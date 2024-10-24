Golden Knights make Shea Theodore their 2nd highest-paid player with a 7-year extension

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have made defenseman Shea Theodore their second highest-paid player. They signed him Thursday to a seven-year contract worth a average of $7.425 million per year. Another defenseman, 34-year-old Alex Pietrangelo, has an average salary of $8.8 million on a deal that runs through 2026-27. Theodore is in his eighth season with the Golden Knights. He leads Vegas defensemen with seven points through six games and is the franchise all-time leader among defensemen with 296 points.

