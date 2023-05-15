Golden Knights joins Rangers, Blues for historic NHL playoff starts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have been making history since they broke into the league. They made some more Sunday night. In defeating Edmonton 5-2 to win their playoff series in six games, the Golden Knights became the third team in NHL playoffs history to make the conference final four times in their first six seasons. The others were the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues. The Rangers advanced at least that far their first seven seasons and won the Stanley Cup twice. St. Louis made it four of its first five seasons.

