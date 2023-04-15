Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel ends personal playoff drought

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel has only watched the NHL playoffs — until now. That experience has given him some idea of the intensity that comes once the 16-team tournament begins. But the eight-year veteran who has played in 476 regular-season games won’t really know what it will feel like until he skates onto the T-Mobile Arena ice Tuesday night. That’s when the Vegas Golden Knights open their seven-game, first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets. Eichel was first on the Knights with 66 points and second with 27 goals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.