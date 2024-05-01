Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill will start Game 5 against the Stars

Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill will receive his first start of this year’s NHL playoffs when Vegas visits the Dallas Stars for Wednesday night’s Game 5. Logan Thompson started the first four games of the first-round series, which is tied at two games. Both goalies shared starts down the stretch of the regular season. Thompson has a .921 save percentage this series and has allowed 2.35 goals per game. Hill was one of the stars of last year’s Stanley Cup championship run by the Golden Knights.

