Golden Knights enter series vs. Jets with plenty to prove

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas heads into the NHL playoffs with home-ice advantage in the Western Conference, but the Golden Knights in many ways are flying under the radar. They are the third-most likely team to represent the West in the Stanley Cup Final, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, behind Colorado and Edmonton. The Knights play the Winnipeg Jets in a first-round series. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The Jets captured the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.