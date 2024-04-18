Golden Knights enter playoffs trying to figure out starting goalies between Thompson and Hill

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson and Adin Hill each have compelling cases to be the starting goalie when Vegas begins its Stanley Cup title defense. There also are equally compelling reasons why one should step aside while the other takes over. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said he is still trying to figure out whether to play both or whether to hand the bulk of the work to one over the other. And then which one over the other?

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.