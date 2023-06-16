Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy proud to bring Vegas its 2nd pro sports championship

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy played and coached in three established professional sports cities before arriving in Las Vegas. He ended up leading the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup in his first season as their coach and the franchise’s sixth overall. The Golden Knights became the second Vegas team to win a title after the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces last fall. Cassidy says Vegas is becoming a major pro sports market and he’s proud of adding to its young history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.