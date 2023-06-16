Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy proud to bring Vegas its 2nd pro sports championship

By W.G. RAMIREZ The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy holds up the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy played and coached in three established professional sports cities before arriving in Las Vegas. He ended up leading the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup in his first season as their coach and the franchise’s sixth overall. The Golden Knights became the second Vegas team to win a title after the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces last fall. Cassidy says Vegas is becoming a major pro sports market and he’s proud of adding to its young history.

