Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is week to week with upper-body injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone could be out for an extended period with an injury that coach Bruce Cassidy says isn’t related to his surgically repaired back. Cassidy says Stone is week to week with an upper-body injury after he got hurt during Tuesday’s 5-3 home loss to Nashville. Stone leads the defending Stanley Cup champions with 53 points that includes a team-high 37 assists. Stone had two back surgeries within 13 months, with the second one taking him out of the last part of last year’s regular season.

