Golden Knights can’t look to Lightning for playbook on repeating at NHL champs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Golden Knights are trying to repeat as the Stanley Cup champions, emulating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s accomplishment just two seasons ago. But coaches and players say both situations are considerably different. Vegas is playing a more traditional NHL timeline. Tampa Bay’s path to back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021 came during shortened seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Golden Knights bring back virtually their entire team. The Lightning lost some key players because of a tight salary cap.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.