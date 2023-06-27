Golden Knights’ banner raising highlights a tripleheader to start the 2023-24 NHL season

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2023-24 NHL season opens on Oct. 10 with a tripleheader headlined by the Vegas Golden Knights raising their first Stanley Cup banner. The Golden Knights will face the Seattle Kraken in the third game of the night after the Nashville Predators visit the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Chicago Blackhawks. Presumptive No. 1 draft pick Connor Bedard could make his NHL debut for Chicago. The schedule also includes just the second-16 game day in league history on Oct. 24. Games will be staggered throughout the night March Madness-style.

