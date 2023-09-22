Golden Knights back to work after Stanley Cup win and short offseason

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights went from hoisting the Stanley Cup, to a victory parade on the Strip, to a summer celebrating, to now getting down to the business of playing hockey again. The team opened training camp on Thursday hoping to win back-to-back championships. General manager Kelly McCrimmon says a short offseason is a good problem to have. But it’s still an issue. One thing working in the Knights’ favor is that there was not much offseason roster turnover. Most of the Knights’ offseason attention was given to locking up goalie Adin Hill and forward Ivan Barbashev.

