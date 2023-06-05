Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo gives new meaning to sacrifice, on and off the ice

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo spoke of sacrifice Sunday, and what it takes for an NHL player to continue his journey this far into the season. With the Vegas Golden Knights up 1-0 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, all the players’ personal lives are put on hold for the moment. Summer vacation can wait. For Pietrangelo, sacrifice is nothing new. In November, it was his career that came to a brief halt. During the Thanksgiving holiday, one of his triplets, 5-year-old daughter Evelyn, came down with the flu. It developed into encephalitis, the inflammation of active tissues of the brain, and she lost control of her motor skills.

