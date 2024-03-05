Golden Knights acquire Anthony Mantha in a trade with the Capitals

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals. The defending Stanley Cup champions sent a 2024 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder to Washington for the pending free agent winger. Mantha just reached 20 goals in a season for the first time since 2019. The 29-year-old gives Vegas a valuable depth player as it tries to become the first repeat title winner since Pittsburgh in 2016 and ’17. Mantha was one of several likely trade candidates the Capitals have to move before the deadline Friday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.