Golden Duo: Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi give China another diving world championship

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi have given China another diving gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships. They cruised to an expected victory in the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform in Doha, Qatar. The result was never in doubt as the Chinese stars teamed up to capture their third straight world title in the event. Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae of North Korea took the silver, while the bronze went to Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lous Toulson of Britain. China also romped to victory in the team technical event of artistic swimming. Spain claimed the silver and Japan took the bronze.

