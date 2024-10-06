Golden Boot leader Christian Benteke scores 23rd goal and D.C. United keeps playoff hopes alive

FOX BOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Pedro Santos opened the scoring in the third minute, Golden Boot leader Christian Benteke scored his 23rd goal, and D.C. United beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday night. D.C. United (10-13-10), which is still alive for a playoff spot, has a two-week break from regular-season play before returning for Decision Day on Oct. 19. New England (9-19-4) lost at home to D.C. United for the first time in 14 meetings, dating to 2012.

