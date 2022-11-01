Gold Trip wins 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — French-bred six-year-old Gold Trip has won the 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup ahead of Emissary and High Emocean over 3,200 meters in Australia’s most famous horse race. One of five runners for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in the race, Gold Trip was ridden by Mark Zahra. More than 80,000 spectators packed Flemington race track under mostly rainy and cloudy conditions. It was the first time the grandstand held unlimited fans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Favorite and English stayer Deauville Legend was fourth and Realm of Flowers finished fifth.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
People crowd onto the rail as entrants go past before the start of the Melbourne Cup horse race in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Gold Trip ridden by Mark Zahra wins the Melbourne Cup horse race in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
People crowd onto the rail before the start of the Melbourne Cup horse race in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Jockey Mark Zahra holds his trophy as his wife, Elyse, kisses him after winning the Melbourne Cup horse race on Gold Trip in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Jockey Mark Zahra, center, and trainers David Eustace, left, and Ciaron Maher show off their trophies after Gold Trip won the Melbourne Cup horse race in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Jockey Mark Zahra, right, holds his trophy as trainer David Eustace, left, looks over his trophy after their horse Gold Trip won the Melbourne Cup horse race in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Gold Trip ridden by Mark Zahra wins the Melbourne Cup horse race in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake