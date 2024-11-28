Gold Glove shortstop Brandon Crawford announces retirement after 14 major league seasons

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford is retiring after 14 major league seasons, all but one of those played with his hometown San Francisco Giants as a slick-fielding shortstop and fan favorite. A four-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star, the veteran infielder announced his decision in an Instagram post. A fourth-round draft pick in 2008 out of UCLA, Crawford made his debut on May 27, 2011, and won World Series championships with the Giants in 2012 and 2014.

