Goff’s perfect night and Daniels’ fast start contribute to record pace for completion percentage

Jared Goff and Jayden Daniels have put up record-breaking performances in recent weeks when it comes to completing passes at a high rate. They are far from alone as it has never been easier to complete a pass in the NFL in part because the throws are getting shorter and shorter. The completion rate of 66.1% this season is in pace to be the best ever topping the previous high of 65.2% in 2020 thanks in part to the average pass being thrown 7.4 yards downfield. That’s the lowest mark since air yards were first tracked by Sportradar in 2006.

