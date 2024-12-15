Godwin scores career-high 20 points, No. 13 Oklahoma beats in-state rival Oklahoma State 80-65

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Sam Godwin had a career-high 20 points with 14 rebounds to lead No. 13 Oklahoma past Oklahoma State 80-65 in Oklahoma City in the first Bedlam basketball game between the schools since the Sooners left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference. Jeremiah Fears added 17 points and Kobe Elvis had 15 points for the Sooners, who have won their first 10 games and three straight against their longtime in-state rivals. Oklahoma made 30 of 61 shots (49%) from the field, and Godwin scored eight of the Sooners’ first 21 points. Marchelus Avery scored 19 points and Arturo Dean added 11 points for Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.