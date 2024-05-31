Godbout hits a 3-run HR as Virginia beats Penn 4-2 to open NCAA baseball tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Henry Godbout hit a three-run home run to help host Virginia open the NCAA Division I baseball tournament by beating Ivy League champion Pennsylvania 4-2. Joe Savino struck out eight and allowed just two runs over 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win. Godbout’s home run in the second was his eighth of the season. Ethan Anderson extended his career- and team-best on-base streak to 29 games with an RBI double in the seventh. Virginia on Saturday next faces the winner of Mississippi State versus St. John’s. Penn plays the loser in an elimination game.

