Goaltender Schmid has Devils back in series with Rangers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Coach Lindy Ruff and the New Jersey Devils took a gamble switching to relatively untested goaltender Akira Schmid after losing the first two games of the first-round playoff series with the New York Rangers. The move has paid off big time. Since taking over for Game 3, Schmid has stopped 57 of 59 shots and led the Devils to wins of 2-1 and 3-1, evening the best-of-seven series at 2-2. Game 5 will be played at the Prudential Center on Thursday night and there is little doubt the 22-year-old Swiss native will be in net for New Jersey.

