Goaltender Jonathan Bernier retires after playing more than a decade in the NHL

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Longtime NHL goaltender Jonathan Bernier has deiced to retire. He made the announcement in a social media post Monday. Bernier played more than 400 regular-season and playoff games since making his debut in 2007. A hip injury that required surgery derailed his career a couple of years ago. Bernier has not played since December 2021 with the New Jersey Devils. The Laval, Quebec, native won the Stanley Cup as a backup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 before taking on a No. 1 role for Toronto.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.