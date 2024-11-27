Goalkeeping blunders continue to hurt PSG in a difficult Champions League campaign

PARIS (AP) — Different goalkeeper, same problem. Coach Luis Enrique’s gamble to drop Gianluigi Donnarumma and replace him with Matvei Safonov for Tuesday’s match away to Bayern Munich backfired as PSG lost 1-0 in the Champions League. The defeat was PSG’s third in five Champions League games and the club’s chances of being one of the 12 clubs eliminated out of 36 in the new format are increasing. There has been wasteful finishing up front as Enrique keeps pointing out. But that does not explain the defeats and the real issue has been big errors by both goalkeepers over the five games.

