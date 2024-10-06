Goalkeepers delight with 3 penalty kicks saved during Fiorentina-AC Milan match

MILAN (AP) — It was a night for goalkeepers to shine as AC Milan’s Mike Maignan and Fiorentina’s David de Gea combined to save three penalty kicks during Fiorentina’s 2-1 win. Maignan started things off when he smothered a poor effort from Moise Kean. Then De Gea leaped to push away a spot kick from Theo Hernandez. De Gea did it again later to deny Tammy Abraham. Juventus conceded its first goal of the Serie A season when Razvan Marin converted a late penalty for Cagliari in a 1-1 draw. Lazio beat Empoli 2-1 and Roma was held to a 1-1 draw at Monza.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.