Goalkeeper Zack Steffen joins Colorado after 2 Premier League matches in 4 1/2 seasons

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American goalkeeper Zack Steffen transferred to Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids after playing in just two Premier League matches over 4 1/2 seasons during his contract with Manchester City. The 28-year-old from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, agreed to a three-year contract that includes a team option for 2027. Steffen had arthroscopic knee surgery last summer to repair longstanding wear and tear and returned to training in October after a 2 1/2-month layoff, agent Dan Segal said. Steffen played in just 21 total matches during his time with City. He was left off the 2022 U.S. World Cup roster by coach Gregg Berhalter.

