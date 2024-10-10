Goalkeeper Zack Steffen happy to be back in U.S. squad after surprise snub for 2022 World Cup

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Zack Steffen remembers the phone call that he considers the toughest moment of his career. It was coach Gregg Berhalter in late 2022 telling the goalkeeper he was not part of the United States’ World Cup roster, even as some viewed him as the No. 1 option. A surprise cut then, the 29-year-old Steffen is making a surprise return to the national team now. U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino named Steffen to the roster for upcoming friendlies against Panama and Mexico and the keeper says he plans to make the most of the new chance.

