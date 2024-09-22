Goalkeeper Ter Stegen leaves Barcelona match on a stretcher after serious knee injury

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has left the field on a stretcher after sustaining a knee injury in the team’s 5-1 win over Villarreal in the Spanish league. Ter Stegen’s right knee buckled Sunday when he fell awkwardly after going for a high ball crossed into the area just before halftime. Players from both teams immediately called for medical assistance. The 32-year-old German goalkeeper was put on a stretcher and later taken to the hospital in an ambulance for further tests. Ter Stegen was replaced by Iñaki Peña.

