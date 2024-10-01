Goalkeeper Szczesny attends Barcelona’s win against Young Boys in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny attended Barcelona’s 5-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League. Szczesny is set to join Barcelona after Marc-André ter Stegen got injured. Szczesny watched the match from a VIP section at the Montjuic stadium. His signing is expected to be announced in the next few days. Iñaki Peña has been Barcelona’s starter in goal since Ter Stegen had surgery after rupturing a tendon in his right knee in a Spanish league game last month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.