Goalkeeper struck by object so Bundesliga teams finish game without attacking

BERLIN (AP) — A Bundesliga game between Union Berlin and Bochum has ended with players from both teams running down the clock and not trying to score. Bochum’s goalkeeper was struck on the head by an object apparently thrown from the stands on Saturday. Patrick Drewes was preparing to take a goalkick at 1-1 in added time when he was hit by the object. He sat down and was given medical treatment. The referee suspended the game and led both teams off the field. The game resumed around 25 minutes later with an apparent agreement between the teams to leave the score at 1-1 and run down the clock.

