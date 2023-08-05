Goalkeeper on debut, Putellas out in 5 Spanish changes for Women’s World Cup R16 game against Swiss

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Star playmaker Alexis Putellas has been left on the bench and goalkeeper Cata Coll has been picked for her full international debut as Spain coach Jorge Vilda made five changes to his starting lineup for the Women’s World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland. Coll was a surprising new cap to replace Misa Rodriguez after Spain conceded four goals in a group-stage loss to Japan. Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas is coming back from a serious knee injury and Spain coaches have managed her gametime so far at the tournament.

